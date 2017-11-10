MORE: Ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos lied to FBI in “an apparent case of blind loyalty to protect Donald Trump,” @brianross reports—and is “upset the man he tried to protect is now trying to distance himself.” https://t.co/bryVwB6lsz pic.twitter.com/VphYRu061t — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 10, 2017

Since it was revealed that former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos had lied to the FBI about the timing of his Russian contacts, the so-called “coffee boy” has become yet another thorn in the White House’s side. Following the news of his guilty plea, everyone from Sarah Sanders to President Trump himself have tried to distance themselves from Papadopoulos, and a new report suggests all the backstabbing isn’t sitting too well with young George.

According to ABC News, a source with knowledge of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia probe says “Papadopoulos is upset the man he tried to protect is now trying to distance himself.” Apparently, Trump’s late-October Twitter rant about former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Papadopoulos was especially troubling to the latter. “Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar,” the president claimed.

Papadopoulos was reportedly so incensed by the president’s jab (and the jabs of other administration and former campaign officials) because, the story continues, he “initially misled agents out of what he claimed was loyalty” to Trump. Consider what’s been previously reported regarding the president’s strong emphasis on loyalty, it seems the young ex-advisor — unlike former FBI Director James Comey — took this loyalty clause too much to heart.

(Via ABC News)