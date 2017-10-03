Getty Image

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, many people were left wondering how they could help. As so often happens after these events, GoFundMe has emerged as one of the most popular ways to contribute.

A GoFundMe started by Nevada gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak has already raised more than $3 million dollars after being created on Monday. Over 44,000 people have contributed to the campaign, which prompted Sisolak to raise the sought-after amount when its original fundraising goal was met Monday evening.

I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Las Vegas community & beyond. We need more donations, every penny will be put to use. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

Sisolak, who is currently the Clark County Commission chair, started the campaign with Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo and pledged $10,000 of his own money after the two spent Sunday night and Monday morning at Clark County’s only level-one trauma center.

According to the GoFundMe page, “Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.”

However, while more than $3 million is a lot of money, the amount being raised will ultimately be less because of the percentage that ultimately goes to GoFundMe and to payment processing fees, plus the fact that medical expenses for shooting victims will be unavoidably expensive.

Wow – the GoFundMe raising $ for victims of the #LasVegasShooting has raised nearly ~$700K in last 4 hours https://t.co/4575F5oaO7 — Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) October 2, 2017

That’ll cover the hospitalization and recovery of about one seriously injured, uninsured victim. https://t.co/flbwLo2Wtz — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 2, 2017

