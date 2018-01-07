Getty Image

The 75th Golden Globes is the first major awards show in the post-Weinstein era, and the movement that’s shifting the paradigm of power in Hollywood could be at its most potent at the event. In addition to the various silent protests such as wearing black or a Time’s Up pin, some of the most successful women in the entertainment industry will reportedly be bringing activists rather than significant others as dates in order to show support for those affected by sexual harassment and assault.

The New York Times lists Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Michelle Williams and Shailene Woodley as those who will be joined by activists in a variety of fields that embody the Time’s Up movement‘s pledge of ending sexual harassment in the workplace.

The eight women released a joint statement to the New York Times:

“We believe we are nearing a tipping point in transforming the culture of violence in the countries where we live and work. It’s a moment to transform both the written and unwritten rules that devalue the lives and experiences of women.”

In addition to these protests, Evan Rachel Wood is calling for attendees to form circles around alleged predators while host Seth Meyers has said that he’ll eschew political jokes in order to focus on bringing the systematic abuses in the entertainment industry to light.