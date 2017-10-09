Report: Google Has Discovered That Russian Agents Bought Ads On YouTube And Gmail During The Election

#Election 2016 #Politics #YouTube #Russia #Google
News & Culture Writer
10.09.17

Shutterstock

While Facebook has long been a perceived (albeit unwilling) culprit in the ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election, Google has largely avoided any significant bombshells. Even so, the technology behemoth agreed to testify before the Senate in late September alongside representatives from Facebook and Twitter. And when Alphabet Inc.’s best and brightest do show up before Congress, they’re going to have some serious explaining to do following Monday’s explosive Washington Post report. That’s because the company reportedly discovered Russian agents in its ad system during 2016.

According to the story, sources familiar with an internal investigation revealed Google had “uncovered evidence that Russian operatives exploited the company’s platforms in an attempt to interfere in the 2016 election.” These Russian, or Russia-affiliated agents apparently purchased tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of ads on Google platforms like YouTube, Gmail and Google search. What’s more, they also placed ads in Google’s DoubleClick Ad network, which many Google-affiliated and third-party websites and applications make use of to generate revenue.

The company’s investigation has apparently determined these ad purchases were made during the 2016 presidential election. To make matters worse, however, it seems their source isn’t a familiar one:

The discovery by Google is also significant because the ads do not appear to be from the same Kremlin-affiliated troll farm that bought ads on Facebook — a sign that the Russian effort to spread disinformation online may be a much broader problem than Silicon Valley companies have unearthed so far.

Google refused to comment officially on the Post‘s story. As the article notes, the company has previously downplayed its involvement in Russia’s potential election interference. Or as spokesperson Andrea Faville previously said, they are “always monitoring for abuse or violations of our policies and we’ve seen no evidence this type of ad campaign was run on our platforms.” Even so, sources indicate Google’s investigation is still ongoing, and while they have determined less than $100,000 was spent on ads during the election, they cannot yet determine if the purchasers were legitimate Russian accounts or associated trolls.

(Via Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Election 2016#Politics#YouTube#Russia#Google
TAGSelection 2016GOOGLEPoliticsRUSSIAyoutube

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP