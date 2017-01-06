Mayor says lone shooter is in custody following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale airport https://t.co/lAl4XsZARK pic.twitter.com/1QTaQXeH7p — CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2017

Early Friday afternoon, a gunman entered the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport In Florida and shot several people. Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer first reported the incident on Twitter while adding word from law enforcement that five people were struck. NBC News and CNN upped that number to nine people injured with “multiple” fatalities.

The Associated Press also reported that more than one death occurred, and CNN later confirmed that five people were killed in the gunfire.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017