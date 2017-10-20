Hasan Minhaj Wants To Send The Classic Chicago Bulls To North Korea ‘To Save Humanity’ On ‘The Daily Show’

With the final night of its stay in Chicago, The Daily Show decided to spend the middle portion of the show talking about how Chicago could help ease global tensions with one simple request. Hasan Minhaj took the stage to talk a bit about how Dennis Rodman has the ability to talk to Kim Jong-un and soothe the savage beast. He is the Kim whisperer, a guy who manages to take the dictator’s finger off the button long enough to let the world take a sigh of relief.

Yeah, there’s definitely a lot of silly thinking going on with how much damage North Korea could do to the United States itself with these weapons, but that doesn’t mean those countries in the nearby vicinity aren’t curious about a way to calm the tensions just a bit. While we can send Ted Nugent to The White House and possibly buy some time on our end, who could we send over there? We’ve tried Rodman according to Minhaj, so why not expand that line of thinking by sending the entire 72-10 Chicago Bulls from the 1995-96 NBA season.

