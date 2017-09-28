Getty Image

For the entirety of last weekend, President Trump tweeted venom at the NFL after widespread protests following his derogatory comments about Colin Kaepernick. Each subsequent game saw players taking a knee to support their brethren while coaches and owners showed solidarity with players. Trump has continued to rage, including with an aside to the press, in which he said the NFL would “go to hell” with crumbling ratings. He also called for the NFL to institute a policy that would require players to stand during the anthem.

Now, a public high school in Bossier City, Louisiana is taking the president’s suggestion seriously. Intercept columnist Shaun King tweeted a newly issued mandate from Parkway High School to student athletes and their parents. In short, players who choose to take a knee will be penalized through reduced playing time and eventual removal from the team:

“Parkway High School requires student athletes to stand in a respectful manner throughout the National Anthem during any sporting event in which their team is participating. Failure to comply will result in loss of playing time and/or participation as directed by the head coach and principle. Continued failure to comply will result in removal from the team.”

Many have referenced North Korea’s forced shows of patriotism while digesting Trump’s instruction for the NFL to require the same. With high schools now hopping on Trump’s bandwagon, this controversy will only further accelerate as football season continues. Soon enough, litigation on the issue is also bound to happen.

You can read the whole Parkway High School letter below.