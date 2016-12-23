Two Hijackers Seized Control Of A Libyan Plane With Over 100 Aboard

12.23.16 22 hours ago

On Friday, hijackers took control of a plane in Libya and diverted the flight to the Mediterranean island of Malta. The domestic flight was bound from Sabha to to the capital, Tripoli, when two men seized the plane, which carried 118 people (including 7 crew members) aboard. The plane now sits on a runway, where hijackers threatened to blow the plane up with grenades.

Upon landing, the hijackers — said to be sympathizers of the late Muammar Gaddafi — began to negotiate with authorities. The foreign ministry hasn’t communicated the hijackers’ demands as of yet, but the New York Times relays word from Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who revealed that the hijackers have begun to free passengers in groups of 25.

CNN emphasizes that safety still remains a concern despite the releases:

Television Malta showed images of the plane’s door opening and of women walking down the staircase onto the tarmac. Men followed in later groups.

“They have grenades and are threatening to blow up the plane. No words on their demands yet,” Etienne Saint John, a spokesman for Malta’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told CNN. “The foreign affairs ministry is waiting for the passenger manifest. The safety of the passengers is of the utmost importance.”

UPDATE #1 – 10:10am: CNN reports that the hijackers have surrendered to authorities, and the situation appears to be over without injury.

(Via The Telegraph, The Independent, CNN & New York Times)

