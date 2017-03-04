Why Was There A Party In Front Of Mike Pence's House?

Someone On A Flight With Hillary Clinton Spotted Her Reading About Mike Pence’s Email Scandal In The Paper

03.04.17

Voters can be unforgiving when it comes to the subject of private email. Hillary Clinton got the full brunt of this political realization in 2016 and now lives as a part-time woods dweller as opposed to the President of the United States. On the flip side, Vice President and new email scandal poster adult Mike Pence hasn’t gotten the “lock him up” treatment just yet and the brand of potential backlash is still TBD. Please attempt to keep this in mind while looking at this none-more-2017 image of Clinton peering at a newspaper report on Pence’s own alleged electronic mail misdeeds.

Currently a darling of Twitter, the pic of Clinton eyeing a USA Today report on Pence’s use of a personal AOL email address is raising some eyebrows and inviting quips about the former Democratic presidential hopeful’s internal monologue. “Pence used personal email in office,” declares the headline. Pence has stressed that his use of personal email was different than Clinton’s because it was in accordance with Indiana state law.

“There’s no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton’s practice — having a private server, misusing classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the Congress,” said the former Indiana governor on Friday. “We have fully complied with Indiana’s laws. We had outside counsel review all of my previous email records to identify any that ever mentioned or referenced state business.”

At the moment, reports on Pence’s email wheelings and dealings aren’t the only issue dogging Trump’s administration. Alleged Russia-Trump ties, Jeff Sessions’ recusal and the retooling of an incredibly divisive immigration policy still rank pretty darn high on the Trump headache index.

(Via The Guardian)

