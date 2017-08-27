Getty Image

In this Getty photo, Rockport resident Steve Culver comforts his dog, Otis, while telling photographers about the “most terrifying event in his life.” In doing so, he sat outside his hurricane-ravaged home where he and his wife rode out the Category 4 Hurricane Harvey on Friday. Corpus Christi and other Texan communities hold many other similar stories from residents, and further inland in Houston, over 1000 people were rescued from their Harvey-flooded homes. Over the next few days, Texas could see up to 30 more inches of rain before the slow-moving tropical storm departs.

All of these displaced residents feel fortunate to tell their stories, for Harvey has already claimed five lives, but these survivors face an unfathomable road ahead. Homes, lives, and memories must be rebuilt, and those who are watching the situation unfold from afar can feel powerless to help.

However, there are many ways that you can assist Harvey victims. Monetary contributions are generally the most effective method of immediate help, so here’s how you can do that (and make other types of contributions):

American Red Cross: Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the organization that’s mobilized to assist coastal communities with supplies and shelter. You may also visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate a different amount.

To help people affected by #HurricaneHarvey, please visit https://t.co/lG3cxjpyAd or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 25, 2017

Or you can donate to the Red Cross while making an iTunes purchase. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted a request for everyone to join in the effort.

Prayers for Texas and all those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Join us in the relief effort by donating: https://t.co/QLBMFOjaDG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 27, 2017

The Salvation Army: To donate money, you can visit GiveSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769. The organization also needs volunteers to deploy into affected areas (details are available here).

The South Texas Blood And Tissue Center: The center is in need of blood donations from those in fit physical condition. All donations must come from those 18 or older or who complete a parental consent form.

SPCA Of Texas: Donate here to help provide food and shelter for pets who are displaced or otherwise affected by this storm.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital: Click here to support the Corpus Christi children’s hospital, which incurred significant costs to transport patients away from danger until the area becomes habitable again.

Catholic Charities: Donate here to provide money that will be used for food and shelter during the immediate phase of this disaster. The organization has also committed to helping rebuilding efforts for those who have lost homes.