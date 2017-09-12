During Hurricane Irma’s devastating tour of Florida, the storm left the Keys in a shambles before tearing up the Gulf Coast. The system — which ripped through all five categories of hurricane status and a few tropical storm phases — is currently a tropical depression that’s flooding South Carolina and causing rampant power outages in Georgia. However, Irma was relatively kind to Disney World — which shut down for the fifth time in its entire history — and Universal Orlando. As the above photo and below video indicate, crews are already working on cleaning up debris at Disney’s various resorts.

All things considered, the Magic Kingdom and Epcot Center got pretty darn lucky. Here’s a video of what went down underneath Irma’s eye.