Stranded Manatees And Flamingos Are Being Ushered To Safety As Hurricane Irma Roars Over Florida

#Florida
09.10.17 38 mins ago

Hurricane Irma has made multiple landfalls in Florida, leaving lives and property in shambles while the worst is reportedly still to come. The human toll these storms have had on the Caribbean and Florida (before it hits Georgia) is currently difficult to quantify — some islands have yet to be heard from — so it’s easy to forget the chaos wildlife has endured over the last few days.

In a testament to the general kindness of strangers amidst troubling times, Floridians have taken it upon themselves to rescue stranded sea life as soon as it was safe for them to do so. Some have banded together to rescue manatees they found in the sucked dry beaches of Sarasota, where swells pulled water out to the ocean under the low pressure of the storm.

Using a tarp from one of their trucks, the good Samaritans were able to roll the manatees, which can weigh upwards of 650 pounds, onto the tarp so they could drag the sea cows back to the relatively calm waters.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSFLORIDAhurricane irma

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP