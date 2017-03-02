Trump Blames Obama For Protests

A Controversial Iowa State Senator Draws Scrutiny After Reports His Degree Came From A Company That Ran A Sizzler Steakhouse

Managing Editor, Trending
03.02.17

Iowa State Senator Mark Chelgren is one of the main forces behind a new bill that would limit the number of Democrats that state universities can hire as professors. But it seems that Chelgren’s own education is in the spotlight right now according to NBC News. The lawmaker apparently received a “business degree” from “Forbco Management school,” a company that is more business than school and once ran a Sizzler steakhouse in Torrance, California:

State Sen. Mark Chelgren’s alleged alma mater is actually a company that operated a Sizzler steak house franchise in southern California and he doesn’t have a “degree,” Ed Failor, a spokesman for the Iowa State Republicans, told NBC News.

“This was a management course he took when he worked for Sizzler, kind of like Hamburger University at McDonald’s,” Failor said. “He got a certificate.”

Asked if Chelgren has a college degree, Failor said, “That’s not accurate.”

