An Iranian Military Commander Threatens The U.S. With A ‘Strong Slap In The Face’

02.22.17 3 hours ago

An Iranian military commander issued tough words on Wednesday, saying Iran is ready to hand the U.S. a “strong slap in the face” if it underestimates its enemy. Relations between the two countries have always been icy, but since Trump entered office, they’ve been even more contentious. Trump’s immigration ban didn’t help matters, and when former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn tried to play hardball by putting them “on notice,” Iran pushed back by continuing missile tests.

Now the ball seems to be in Iran’s court. General Mohammad Pakpour, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ground forces, said they shouldn’t be underestimated: “The enemy should not be mistaken in its assessments, and it will receive a strong slap in the face if it does make such a mistake.”

Pakpour’s comments come after the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards conducted three days of exercises and flexed their defense tactics with artillery and rockets. It seems they are thumbing their nose at the “on notice” threat, which Pakpour appeared to confirm: “The message of these exercises … for world arrogance is not to do anything stupid.”

Reuters noted that Iran’s missile tests are a defensive effort and not part of its 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump has criticized as “the worst deal ever negotiated.” Despite the U.S. imposing new sanctions against the country, Iran may continue to boast about its military prowess.

