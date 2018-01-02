Iran’s Supreme Leader Accuses ‘Enemies’ Of Unrest While A Court Threatens Protesters With The Death Penalty

01.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

As recent anti-corruption and economic protests evolved into anti-government demonstrations in Iran, the government’s response to the civil unrest has grown more forceful. Over 450 people have been arrested in the last few days in Tehran alone, while at least 14 people, including one member of the security forces, have been killed in the protests that have stretched across the entire country.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei used his first public remarks about the protests to accuse the country’s enemies of sowing the unrest: “In recent days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic.” Khamenei added he would address the whole nation “when the time is right.”

While Khamenei did not specify which enemies of the country were behind the protests, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, named the United States, Britain, and Saudi Arabia during an interview.

Meanwhile, the head of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, Musa Ghazanfarabadi, has publicly warned that arrested protesters could face the death penalty when their trials start:

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Mousa Ghazanfarabadi on Tuesday as saying: “Obviously one of their charges can be Moharebeh,” or waging war against God. That’s a death penalty offense in Iran.

According to Iranian authorities, 90% of those who have been arrested are under 25 years old.

(Via Reuters & Associated Press)

Around The Web

TAGSIRANIRAN PROTESTSPROTESTERSPROTESTS

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP