Getty Image

Ivanka Trump recently (and notably) distanced herself from her father on his Charlottesville “both sides” comments, but that’s proven to be a rare push back. Now, she’s backing the Trump White House’s plan to dial back scrutiny of the gender wage gap. This development arrives after Ivanka’s admission that she’s somewhat surprised at the inner workings of D.C. and her reported realization that neither she nor the multitasking Jared Kushner can truly mold President Trump’s policies.

CNN now reports how the Trump administration will immediately halt collection of gender wage gap data, which was required for companies with 100+ employees through an Obama-era rule. Ivanka initially resisted the abolishment of the practice, but she’s said to have been convinced by others (who called the rule “ineffective and burdensome”), according to an anonymous White House official via CNN. Ivanka released a statement:

“Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results. We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, OMB, Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap.”

Although this new development could be viewed as Ivanka caving to her father’s whims, she’s been proven to hold her own blind spots, which surfaced during a disastrous meeting with Planned Parenthood that exposed her steadfast unwillingness to walk-the-walk when it comes to boosting economically disadvantaged women. Yet many felt a glimmer of hope when Ivanka honored April’s Equal Pay Day on Instagram:

“Today, on #EqualPayDay, we are reminded that women deserve equal pay for equal work. Closing the gender pay gap is critical to the economic empowerment of American women, and it is the responsibility of all Americans to come together in pursuit of equal pay. I am proud to work towards this goal alongside my father and in support of the administration’s commitment to women and families.”

There’s no word yet on what other “robust policies” might replace the Obama-era rule on the gender pay gap, which has swiftly been dismantled like so many other policies from the previous administration.

(Via Ivanka Trump on Instagram, CNN & The Guardian)