Ivanka Trump: Sexual Harassment In The Workplace 'Can Never Be Tolerated'

11.03.17

With President Trump kicking off his tour of Asia today, Ivanka made the first administration appearance while speaking at the Assembly for Women in Tokyo. In doing so, she touched upon a subject on many people’s minds — the (largely) workplace-based sexual harassment of women by men in power throughout many industries. Whenever this subject arises alongside an Ivanka statement, folks often (and fairly) reference her father’s “locker room comments” that saw him brag about sexually assaulting women. Ivanka was said to be “in tears” over those remarks, and here’s what she said in Japan:

“All too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect. This takes many forms including harassment which can never be tolerated …. Our workplaces and our public spaces must mirror our values, work and family.”

This isn’t the first time that Ivanka’s spoken out on a subject while her father either remained silent or sprinted in the opposite direction, but all too often, many note that Ivanka’s words don’t equate to policy-oriented action, and she’s reportedly finding it difficult to influence the president.

In addition, Ivanka urged societies to find new ways to make it easier for women to balance work and motherhood “without facing major career setbacks.” Again, this is a solid sentiment, but Ivanka also recently supported the White House’s plan to stop scrutinizing the gender-wage gap, and her own factory employees aren’t exactly earning a living wage in some countries, so her overall message on women and workplace issues is a mixed one.

You can watch Ivanka’s full speech below.

(Via NBC News)

