Howard University students protest former FBI Director James Comey’s keynote address https://t.co/TQAanviVAx pic.twitter.com/DGhfaNWq8t — CNN (@CNN) September 22, 2017

When Howard University appointed former FBI Director James Comey as its 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King endowed chair in public policy, they did so because “his expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.” That might have been a little more on the nose than administrators anticipated, as the above CNN clip of a booing audience reveals.

Comey received a heated reception at today’s convocation ceremony welcoming the Class of 2021 to campus. He didn’t progress very far before protesters drowned out his speech by breaking into the classic Civil Rights spiritual “We Shall Not Be Moved.”