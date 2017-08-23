Getty Image

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was controversially fired by President Donald Trump and later testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a public hearing, has accepted a part-time lecturer position at Howard University. According to Politico, Comey recently accepted the university’s short-term job offer when he also agreed to deliver its opening convocation address for new students on September 22nd. Comey will join a long line of celebrated political and cultural figures who have spoken at the historically black college, including President Barack Obama and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Per a statement by the university, Comey — who was officially replaced by Christopher Wray in early August — “will formally welcome the class of 2021 to the 2017-2018 school year and recognize the University for its accomplishments and its commitment to excellence in truth and service.” In addition to the convocation address, he will also hold the King Endowed Chair in Public Policy, a one-year lecturer position by which he will deliver five public lectures throughout the academic year.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Comey to Howard,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick remarked in a statement. “His expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.” The King Chair typically compensates its recipient with a $100,000 salary, but Comey will reportedly donate the entire amount to the Howard University scholarship fund. As for his five lecture topics, the ex-FBI director hasn’t announced them yet.

You can read the full statement from Howard University below.

James Comey has been named Howard Univeristy's 2017 Opening Convocation keynote speaker. pic.twitter.com/1e7k6fmFyk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2017

