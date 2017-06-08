Lordy, what a day.

When President Trump reached out to James Comey about dropping the investigation into former adviser Michael Flynn, the then-FBI director didn’t know how to respond. During Thursday’s Must-See Testimony TV, Senator Dianne Feinstein grilled Comey on why he didn’t stand up to Trump.

“You are big, you are strong. I know the Oval Office and I know what happens to people when they walk in. There is a certain amount of intimidation. Why didn’t you stop and say, Mr. President, this is wrong, I cannot discuss this with you?” Feinstein asked. Here’s how Comey responded:

“Maybe if I were stronger, I would have. I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in and the only thing I could think to say, because I was playing in my mind to remember every word he said, I was playing in my mind, what should my response be? That’s why I very carefully chose the words. I’ve seen the tweet about tapes. Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

He added, “Again, maybe other people would be stronger in that circumstance. That’s how I conducted myself. I hope I never have another opportunity, maybe if I did it again I would do it better.” But Comey didn’t have to say anything more. He already perfectly summed up all of this [points to everything since November 2016] with one word: “Lordy.”