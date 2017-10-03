Defense Secretary James Mattis Contradicts Trump (Again) By Expressing Support For The Iran Deal

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
10.03.17

General James Mattis, who currently serves as Donald Trump’s secretary of defense, has contradicted his president several times during his short tenure. He temporarily froze the executive order-driven ban on transgender people enlisting and serving in the U.S. military in late August. Around the same time, he also countered one of Trump’s many Twitter tirades against North Korea, in which the president declared “Talking is not the answer!” “We’re never out of diplomatic solutions,” Mattis told the press at the time. On Tuesday, the secretary contradicted Trump again — this time regarding the Iran nuclear deal established by President Obama.

“Secretary Mattis, very quick short-answer question,” Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) began during the general’s testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Do you believe it is in our national security interest at the present time to remain in the JCPOA? That’s a yes or no question.” The “JCPOA” mentioned here is, of course, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — the official name of the agreement between Iran, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, Germany and the European Union. As for King’s “yes or no” reminder, the senator brought it up because Mattis paused noticeably before responding.

“Yes senator, I do,” Trump’s defense secretary told the committee. Very little was made of the response at the time, but as The Daily Beast notes, Mattis’s answer flies in the face of Trump’s previous rhetoric. During the first months of his presidential campaign, the real estate mogul held an outrageous “Iran deal protest” on Capitol Hill. And while the president ultimately renewed it in July, that didn’t stop him from badmouthing both the deal and its titular country after the fact.

(Via The Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpIRANiran dealiran nuclear dealJames MattisPolitics

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP