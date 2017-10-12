Getty Image

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and harassment scandal, many more accusers are coming out and will continue to come out to make their voices heard, as we’ve seen with past alleged serial offenders such as Bill Cosby and our president, Donald Trump. Survivor stories are also empowering others to come forward with their own ordeals separate of the Weinstein accusations, and as we learned from Terry Crews this week — who revealed having been sexually assaulted by a male “Hollywood honcho” — not everyone who experiences harassment or assault is a woman.

As such, early Thursday morning, former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek took to Twitter to share his own experiences, starting off by slamming anyone judging the women who stayed silent, as well as those who brush off the harassment as “boys being boys.”

“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out,” Van Der Beek wrote, before admitting to himself having been harassed and groped by “older, powerful men.”

You can read his series of tweets below:

For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as “boys being boys.” https://t.co/UX9xWxpn2K — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017