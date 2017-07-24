Jared Kushner says he didn’t collude with Russia, knows of no one on the campaign who did. Takes no press questions. https://t.co/xe1BqqaTZx — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 24, 2017

Following his closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee, Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump, briefly spoke to reporters and reiterated his statement from Monday morning in which he denied colluding with Russia.

“All of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign,” Mr. Kushner said at a podium outside the White House. “I did not collude with Russians, nor do I know of anyone in the campaign who did.”

Kushner went on to say that President Trump won the election because his message and campaign resonated with voters better than Hillary Clinton’s, not because of outside assistance from Russia.

“Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him,” Mr. Kushner insisted. He took no questions from reporters.

Kushner, who has made several edits and additions to various security-and asset-related forms since joining the Trump Administration, said that he has been transparent throughout the process and denied receiving money from Russia for his business interests.

Kushner’s remarks came shortly after he was met by a protestor inside the Capitol building who, posing as a reporter, tried to give Kushner a Russian flag. Kusher refused the flag, and security got between the man and Kushner.

In his original statement, Kushner said that he was not aware of the context of the meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and several Russians in Trump Tower and “quickly determined that [his] time was not well-spent at this meeting.”

(Via NBC News & Washington Examiner)