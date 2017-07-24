Jared Kushner says he didn’t collude with Russia, knows of no one on the campaign who did. Takes no press questions. https://t.co/xe1BqqaTZx
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 24, 2017
Following his closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee, Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump, briefly spoke to reporters and reiterated his statement from Monday morning in which he denied colluding with Russia.
“All of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign,” Mr. Kushner said at a podium outside the White House. “I did not collude with Russians, nor do I know of anyone in the campaign who did.”
Kushner went on to say that President Trump won the election because his message and campaign resonated with voters better than Hillary Clinton’s, not because of outside assistance from Russia.
“Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him,” Mr. Kushner insisted. He took no questions from reporters.
Kushner, who has made several edits and additions to various security-and asset-related forms since joining the Trump Administration, said that he has been transparent throughout the process and denied receiving money from Russia for his business interests.
Kushner’s remarks came shortly after he was met by a protestor inside the Capitol building who, posing as a reporter, tried to give Kushner a Russian flag. Kusher refused the flag, and security got between the man and Kushner.
In his original statement, Kushner said that he was not aware of the context of the meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and several Russians in Trump Tower and “quickly determined that [his] time was not well-spent at this meeting.”
(Via NBC News & Washington Examiner)
Enough of Jared. Who gives af
Well, that settles that.
Of course he’s an honest guy! Just base his current remarks on the tone, candor and accuracy of his past remarks, which means — oh…holy shit. Never mind.
“I am not a crook”
Upon completion of his statement, Jared immediately left to retroactively amend his security clearance application for the 17th time.
I did actually read that as “various security-and-arrest-related forms” and thought yeah, well of course that makes sense that he’s been arrested but never charged with anything in the past. Because that would totally make sense at this point. But that aside, the investigation has to be following the money, and in that case it would have to get access to Trump and Trump-business-related tax returns, and then that might indicate what kind of money came from where. The preceding sentence may or may not have made any sense.
Mueller has access to Trump’s taxes now. [www.businessinsider.com]
Over/Under on days until “leaks” are released that all Jared did was collide with Russian agents? 2-3 days?