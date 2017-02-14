As the political and media circus surround Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security advisor intensifies, more and more questions are being asked about President Donald Trump and his administration’s alleged Russian ties. And not only coming from Democrats in Congress but by fellow Republicans in the Senate who are demanding Flynn be questioned about the nature of his inappropriate behavior with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. That, and the precise nature of the Trump team’s connections to the Kremlin — if any such ties actually exist.
According to CNN, Sen. Roy Blunt of the Senate Intelligence Committee said, “Everybody needs that investigation to happen,” and that his committee “has been given the principle responsibility to look into this.” Fellow Republican Senators like John Cornyn and Lindsey Graham expressed similar calls to action, but the tune currently being sung by House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chafettz isn’t quite the same. Per comments made to reporters Tuesday morning, Chafettz felt probing the Flynn matter was unnecessary since it was “taking care of itself.” Sen. Orrin Hatch echoed Chaffetz’s sentiments, saying he “[thought] highly” of Flynn and called him a “hero of this country for many years.”
As for Rep. Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee chairman admitted the group would likely pursue an investigation of the Flynn matter — albeit one focusing on the leaks that plagued his short tenure with the administration, and not with his alleged misconduct. Per the Washington Post:
“I expect for the FBI to tell me what is going on, and they better have a good answer… The big problem I see here is that you have an American citizen who had his phone calls recorded.”
Trump expressed similar concerns regarding the leaks on Twitter, saying “the real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington.” Would similar instances of supposed phone recordings occur, the president asked, while he dealt with North Korea and other foreign powers during ultra-secretive national security meetings?
The unintended irony of Trump’s tweet notwithstanding, Nunes’ comments came with their own baggage as the representative stated, “it just seems like there’s a lot of nothing there” when he was asked about Flynn’s issues on Monday. Nunes also said he was “very comfortable” with Flynn advising Trump on Russia since he “knows of the danger that Putin poses” to the United States.
(Via Huffington Post, Washington Post, The Hill and CNN)
The balls on these motherfuckers. This is the political party that created the NSA warrantless wiretapping program that ran from 2001-2007.
Anyways, they weren’t wiretapping Flynn, they were wiretapping the Russian ambassador. A good way to not get your calls listened to by the CIA or NSA is to not be casually calling top officials in hostile foreign governments (that are regularly monitored by our intelligence agencies) as a private citizen with no authority to do those things.
House Republicans need to start being held accountable. They have ZERO principles. More so than most in government, their ONLY concern is for re-election. Their districts (most of them imo) are comprised of ill informed working class whites, who DO legitimate needs. But these congressman simply use “conservative values” to keep them filling the ballot box…
Chaffetz’s district is R+25. He doesn’t have to worry about a general election, only the primaries. And as a Republican these days, the best way to end up with a primary challenge is to stray from Right Wing orthodoxy, even a little. Even a whiff of moderation from Chaffetz would invite a primary challenge from some Republican even more of a zealot than he is.
Don’t blame house republicans. They have their hands full trying to figure out which pizzeria is trafficking children, and then theres the bowling green massacre… lots of alternative facts to sort out here I mean geez, we’re only 25 days or so in.. blame Obama!
But guys seriously…emails…you know how fucked up our situation is because all the people championing trump as the best ever before the election got really fuckin quiet after the fact. Literally like a week later, crickets. It’s become impossible for even those mental gymnasts to pretend this is all okay.
Oh my. I wonder if Chafettz and all the other house Republicans will put the national security of the country ahead of their own party and self interest? Hard to say, hard to say.
The difference here is Blunt was just elected in a very close race, so he’s not tied to Trump at all (won’t be up for re-election until 2022). Cornyn and Graham were elected in 2014 so they won’t be up for re-election until 2020 and being from Texas and South Carolina are not really in danger of losing their seat even if Trump tries to rally the base against them.
The House Republicans are all up for re-election in 2018. They are going to be facing a wave of anti-Trump voters and will need the Trump machine to turn out the base again to save.
That’s why we have 2 year cycles for the House and 6 year cycles for the Senate. It allows the Senate to serve as the moderating force by not having to campaign as often but still forces both houses to have to face the electorate without a presidential campaign propping up voter turnout.