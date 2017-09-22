Getty Image

Despite being publicly humiliated a number of times by President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions keeps working on the administration’s agenda and plugging away in his efforts to seal off the U.S. from undocumented immigrants. The most recent tactic? He’s painting unaccompanied minors as future gang members. Sessions declared this in Boston while meeting with local and national law enforcement leaders:

Sessions said transnational gangs like Central America-based MS-13, use what’s known as the ‘unaccompanied refugee minors’ program to “as a means by which to recruit new members.” The attorney general said the Department of Justice is working with the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services to “examine the unaccompanied minors issue and the exploitation of this program by the gang members who come to this country as wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Sessions went on to say that “All law-abiding individuals must be free to walk down any street without fear of being hacked with a machete” just because they don’t support the MS-13 gang. He also brought up the border wall.

“Securing our border, both through a physical wall and with the brave men and women of the Border Patrol, and restoring an orderly and lawful system of immigration is part and parcel of this anti-gang strategy,” he said.

According to the Department for Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, over 13,000 children have been resettled in the U.S. as part of the program since it was started in the 1980s to assist child refugees from Southeast Asia.

(Via Politico & HHS.gov)