Getty Image

Between Donald Trump’s sudden decision to fire FBI Director James Comey last week and former agency head Robert Mueller’s appointment as special prosecutor for all things Russia, the “Bureau” has received a lot of publicity lately. And seeing as how the president — who is not happy with Mueller’s new gig — must choose Comey’s replacement rather quickly, they’re about to get a lot more. Especially since Trump has already settled on a rather “unorthodox” choice for the position, according to a new report by Politico.

Joe Lieberman, the retired Democratic senator from Connecticut who served as Al Gore’s running mate during the contentious 2000 presidential election, is apparently Trump’s first choice for FBI director. Why? Because the two men “bonded” during a recent meeting to discuss the potential nomination:

Senior administration officials have told others in the last 12 hours that Trump is expected to pick Lieberman to replace FBI director James Comey, who was abruptly fired by Trump last week. A person familiar with Wednesday’s meeting said Trump bonded with Lieberman…. Trump has not signaled otherwise that anyone else is the favorite, aides said, and has told one adviser he wants to make an announcement before he leaves Friday on his first foreign trip.

As Politico points out, Lieberman being the president’s possible pick to head the FBI would be an “unorthodox” one. The job typically consists of serving one 10-year term, but at 75 years of age, critics may question whether or not Lieberman can do it. He’s also a Democrat, and while Lieberman was respected by both major parties throughout his tenure, his past affiliation may cause trouble during the confirmation process.