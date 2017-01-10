Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

John Kerry Apologizes For The State Department’s Long History Of LGBT Discrimination

Author Profile Picture
Contributing Writer
01.10.17

Getty Image

With an incoming administration whose members generally disagree with their predecessors’ views on LGBT issues (not to mention additional “bathroom” bills), members of the community aren’t looking forward to the next four years. More LGBT-friendly states, like California, are even banning state-funded travel to states with bigoted legislation. Yet with less than two weeks to go before President Barack Obama bids his post adieu and President-elect Donald Trump takes over, many outgoing administrators are doing what they can to ease the pain.

Like Secretary of State John Kerry, who followed up his controversial Israeli settlements comments from December with a formal apology to former and current LGBT employees and job applicants. According to CNN, Kerry criticized “decades of discrimination” via an official department statement:

“These actions were wrong then, just as they would be wrong today,” Kerry said in a statement issued by the department in his name. “On behalf of the Department, I apologize to those who were impacted by the practices of the past.”

Recounting episodes of discrimination dating back to the 1940s, Kerry described instances in which LGBT employees were forced to resign once their sexual orientation was found out. That, or department-wide job hiring practices by which known or suspected LGBT applicants were never considered for a job based on this factor alone. He added such practices were common “among many public and private employers” at the, but otherwise stuck to the State Department’s self-deprecation and apologized formally.

(Via CNN)

TAGSdiscriminationhomophobiajohn kerryLGBT
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP