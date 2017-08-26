Sen. John McCain Leads The Criticism Of Trump’s Pardon Of Joe Arpaio: ‘No One Is Above The Law’

#Donald Trump
08.26.17

John McCain is none too pleased that President Trump actually went through with pardoning former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio. He’s not alone— Trump’s first presidential pardon has rubbed plenty of others the wrong way, including fellow Arizona Senator Jeff Flake. The criticism stems not only from a sense of favoritism and injustice, but also timing, as President Trump didn’t pen the pardon until Hurricane Harvey was barreling down on Corpus Christie, Texas, despite weeks of buildup to the decision.

“No one is above the law and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seeks to be beyond reproach,” McCain said in a written statement. “The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

Arpaio, who served as sheriff for over twenty years and garnered a great deal of controversy over his stance on immigration and his treatment of state inmates, was convicted of criminal contempt after he wouldn’t stop racially profiling Latinos, just in case they were undocumented. Some of the critics of Trump’s pardon call Arpaio’s actions downright racist, including Wisconsin representative Mark Pocan, who scorched Trump for hiding a couple controversial decisions behind hurricane Harvey.

