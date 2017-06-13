.@SenJohnMcCain: “Do agree that we are not winning in #Afghanistan?”#SecDef Mattis: “We are not winning in Afghanistan right now.” pic.twitter.com/0bkAt1mPNq
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 13, 2017
While then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called the war in Afghanistan a “mistake,” the president’s administration has since pursued a strategy of escalation that would leave American troops deployed in the country for some time. Judging by Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) line of questioning to Defense Secretary James Mattis at Tuesday’s Armed Services Committee hearing, however, it seems both men recognize the White House’s current approach — or lack thereof — isn’t working. Or as McCain described the situation, which Mattis subsequently confirmed, “We’re not winning in Afghanistan.”
“I hope you understand that we’re going to start getting more vocal in our criticism of not having a strategy for Afghanistan,” said McCain. “Do you agree that we’re not winning in Afghanistan?” Mattis, while acknowledging the committee’s “urgency” in pursuing their questions and criticisms, admitted the U.S. military was “not winning in Afghanistan right now,” adding: “We will correct this as soon as possible.” Yet despite the two men’s obvious respect for one another and restraint regarding the topic, the senator couldn’t help referencing the current administration’s apparent mishandling of the matter.
“We’re now six months into this administration. We still haven’t got a strategy for Afghanistan. It makes it hard for us to support you when we don’t have a strategy,” continued McCain. “There are problems within this administration. I was confident that, within the first 30 to 60 days, we would have a strategy on which to start working. All I can tell you is that unless we get a strategy from you, you’re going to get a strategy from us.”
This just in: Old man yells at cloud, blames it on staying up past 9 go watch Diamondbacks baseball.
to^
“We can’t win wars like we used to. But we have our ways. One trick is to tell stories that don’t go anywhere. Like the time I caught the ferry to Shelbyville. I needed a new heel for m’shoe. So I decided to go to Morganville, which is what they called Shelbyville in those days. So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel, and in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on ’em. “Gimme five bees for a quarter,” you’d say. Now where were we… oh yeah. The important thing was that I had an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time. I didn’t have any white onions, because of the war. The only thing you could get was those big yellow ones…” -John McCain