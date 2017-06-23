Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Johnny Depp likely knew he was going to draw controversy as he was saying these comments from the Glastonbury Festival in England on Thursday. You don’t just start talking about the assassination of a president without knowing you might rock a few boats. Ahead of a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine at the festival, Depp started to ask the crowd about bringing President Trump to the festival, saying he thinks the GOP leader needs help. That’s when he rolls right into the assassination talk according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living,”

He’s clearly referencing John Wilkes Booth’s assassination of Abraham Lincoln, unless we’re not getting the full story about that JFK assassination or the acting chops of Lee Harvey Oswald. It’s not exactly the fun type of joke you want to hear, especially given the climate surrounding Washington politics. It’s also hot on the heels of the Kathy Griffin controversy and the shooting at the practice field for the Congressional baseball game.

POTHEAD OF THE CARIBBEAN: Johnny Depp jokes abt assassinating DJT. Walk the plank, Cap'n Jack. https://t.co/VYYFybzF6U — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 23, 2017

No one believes that Johnny Depp wants to kill POTUS, but it’s sure to make plenty of people upset. The Hollywood Reporter adds that even people at the festival booed the comments right after he laid them out. One thing for sure– considering these comments and Depp’s previous Trump experience for Funny Or Die — is that Depp is not a fan of the Trumps.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter / CNN)