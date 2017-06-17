Two Trump/Pizzagate Supporters Tried To ‘Shutdown’ A Shakespeare Play And Got Arrested For Their Efforts

“Mischief, thou art afoot, take thou what course thou wilt!” Two protestors seem to have taken Antony’s line in Julius Caesar to heart on Friday when they rushed the stage of the Delacorte Theater production in protest of the depiction of Julius Caesar as Donald Trump. The protestors, one Laura Loomer and Jack Prosobiec, interrupted the performance just after the famous assassination scene.

Oskar Eustis of Public Theater New York released a statement after the pair’s protest, outlining the incident:

“Two protestors disrupted our show tonight; we stopped the show for less than a minute and our stage manager handled it beautifully. The staff removed the protestors peacefully, and the show resumed with the line ‘Liberty! Freedom!’ The audience rose to their feet to thank the actors, and we joyfully continued. Free speech for all, but let’s not stop the show.”

Loomer took to the stage just after the stabbing scene, shouting “This is violence against Donald Trump,” and “stop the normalization of political violence against the right.” That’s when her accomplice, Prosobiec, who was recording Loomer’s protest, chimed in “you are all Goebbels,” comparing audience members to the Nazi propagandist.

Security escorted Loomer off stage and removed both Loomer and Prosobiec from the theater. Loomer wouldn’t leave the premises, however, and continued shouting, “You guys are just as bad as ISIS,” “the blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!” and “Because of liberal violence like this, a congressman this week was shot in Virginia.” She was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

