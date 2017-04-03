Megyn Kelly Is Taking None Of Your Bullsh-t

Over the weekend, the New York Times dropped a Fox News bombshell — the cable news juggernaut has paid five women a grand total of $13 million in sexual assault settlement monies due to allegations the women made against the network and its star host, Bill O’Reilly. Now, another woman is stepping forward to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against the network. According to New York magazine reporter Gabriel Sherman, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the network, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, and current co-president Bill Shine.

Sherman has broken previous stories regarding allegations against Ailes over the past several months. As for Roginsky, she’s familiar to Fox News viewers as a Democratic Party strategist who often appears on the cable news outlet’s The Five. She’s chosen to be represented by attorney Nancy Erica Smith, who also represented Gretchen Carlson in her lawsuit against the network.

NPR is reporting that the suit says Ailes encouraged Rubinsky to date older, married men. He also allegedly asked her to join him for drinks on numerous occasions away from witnesses, so that they could get “into so much trouble.” The lawsuit filed says Roginsky plans to seek compensatory and punitive damages.

While the specific details of what Roginsky is alleging aren’t yet clear, both Alies and O’Reilly’s accusers have come forward with similar stories. That is, the pair would allegedly make unwanted sexual advances with the promise of a big promotion or job as the payoff to acceptance. In O’Reilly’s case in particular, the New York Times found the trend to be clearr:

The reporting suggests a pattern: As an influential figure in the newsroom, Mr. O’Reilly would create a bond with some women by offering advice and promising to help them professionally. He then would pursue sexual relationships with them, causing some to fear that if they rebuffed him, their careers would stall.

Fox News has yet to comment on the latest allegations.

