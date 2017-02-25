Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The FBI is investigating whether a recent shooting at a sports bar in Kansas on Wednesday was a hate crime, as reported by Al Jazeera. Three men, including two Indian men, were shot by a fellow patron who eyewitnesses reported said “get out of my country” and was directing ethnic slurs at the two men before the shooting. One of the victims, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed while the other two men Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot were only wounded.

Reports from the scene indicated Kuchibhotla and Madasani were regular patrons at the bar in Olathe, Kansas and were not causing any type of scene. The gunman, Adam Purinton, reportedly began harassing the two and was then kicked out by management for his behavior. He soon returned and shot the two men, along with Grillot, who was trying to subdue the gunman.