Just a week or so removed from Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte’s body slam of a reporter before Montana’s special election to fill a vacant seat, all focus has shifted to Georgia’s runoff election between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel — The latter of whom shockingly said, “I do not support a livable wage,” at their recent debate.

The June 20th runoff to represent Georgia’s 6th District was expected to be an easy win for the GOP, who has held the congressional district for over 40 years (Newt Gingrich held the seat for 20 years and like Ossoff, lived outside the district). But, Ossoff has rallied to a 6-point lead with the help of Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi, much to the ire of Handel’s supporters. Her comments tonight likely won’t help matters, as early voting has begun to trickle in.

ICYMI: When @karenhandel was asked about raising the minimum wage she said, “I do not support a livable wage.” #WSBdebate pic.twitter.com/BNM6FX6pbN — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 7, 2017

Online, few are defending her remarks, with most surprisingly in-tune with a special election and railing against Handel’s cold and seemingly calculated knocks on San Francisco, Planned Parenthood, and Obamacare.

Well, going low worked for Trump, maybe Handel thinks it will work for her too. Nobody likes a copycat. #WSBdebate — Lisa J (@yourtvbetch) June 7, 2017

"I don't support a living wage." –@karenhandel GA minimum wage: $5.15 We deserve better in #GA06. #WSBDebate — Matt Krackenberger (@matthewkrack) June 7, 2017