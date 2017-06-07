Just a week or so removed from Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte’s body slam of a reporter before Montana’s special election to fill a vacant seat, all focus has shifted to Georgia’s runoff election between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel — The latter of whom shockingly said, “I do not support a livable wage,” at their recent debate.
The June 20th runoff to represent Georgia’s 6th District was expected to be an easy win for the GOP, who has held the congressional district for over 40 years (Newt Gingrich held the seat for 20 years and like Ossoff, lived outside the district). But, Ossoff has rallied to a 6-point lead with the help of Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi, much to the ire of Handel’s supporters. Her comments tonight likely won’t help matters, as early voting has begun to trickle in.
Online, few are defending her remarks, with most surprisingly in-tune with a special election and railing against Handel’s cold and seemingly calculated knocks on San Francisco, Planned Parenthood, and Obamacare.
“The poor? I don’t even give them any fucks.” -Karen Handel
And yet, she’ll still win.
Because Amurrica.
“This is an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative: I do not support a livable wage”
“…low taxes…” (for business owners” …”…and less regulations…”
WHO IS THIS DEMONSPAWN?
I can’t vote there but based on his response to that one question alone, I would have sex with this Ossoff dude.
Let’s just say that there are many positions I like about Ossoff.
P.S. His living wage argument is basically my own.
No milk of Human Kindness will ever pass her lips!
Well taking her comment out of context like that makes her sound heartless. The full statement makes her just sound naive. Do we really need to demonize people using a snapshot of their lives? Show me that this candidate has actually made the mistakes that deserve a social attack instead of just talking about them.
Ossoff reminds me of a young Frank Underwood.
Ummm….Yeah. The context doesn’t make that better.
She sounds like a stereotypical, ignorant New Conservative who doesn’t actual understand things beyond how to repeat talking points.
“But, Ossoff has rallied to a 6-point lead with the help of Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi”
The fuck has Sanders done for Ossoff?
And shitting on outsiders in Atlanta is weird cause…nobody is actually ‘from’ Atlanta.