Getty Image

Kellyanne Conway, who is in hot water for plugging Ivanka Trump’s clothing line from the White House on TV, encountered more trouble when she appeared to retweet a supportive message from a white nationalist on Twitter. Conway denied she retweeted the message and claims to have no idea who would have done such a thing.

Earlier in the day, Conway made different headlines when Today host Matt Lauer grilled her over the explanation she gave about Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation. Lauer said her timeline and response “makes no sense,” and later, Conway vaguely tweeted a possible defense for herself.

I serve at the pleasure of @POTUS. His message is my message. His goals are my goals. Uninformed chatter doesn't matter. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 14, 2017

She carried on but but noticed a Twitter follower sending her praise.

@KellyannePolls Your strength & resiliency in face of vile hatred, bigotry, & sexism of the unhinged Left is a daily inspiration! Love you!🏅 — Lib Hypocrisy 🐸 (@TrumpTrainNoBrk) February 14, 2017

Never one to let a compliment go unnoticed, Conway wrote back in a since-deleted tweet: “Love you back. Happy [Valentines] Day to the Hapless Haters.”