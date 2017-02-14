The ACLU May Be Single-Handedly Responsible For All Our Rights

News Writer
02.14.17

Kellyanne Conway, who is in hot water for plugging Ivanka Trump’s clothing line from the White House on TV, encountered more trouble when she appeared to retweet a supportive message from a white nationalist on Twitter. Conway denied she retweeted the message and claims to have no idea who would have done such a thing.

Earlier in the day, Conway made different headlines when Today host Matt Lauer grilled her over the explanation she gave about Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation. Lauer said her timeline and response “makes no sense,” and later, Conway vaguely tweeted a possible defense for herself.

She carried on but but noticed a Twitter follower sending her praise.

Never one to let a compliment go unnoticed, Conway wrote back in a since-deleted tweet: “Love you back. Happy [Valentines] Day to the Hapless Haters.”

