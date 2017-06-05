Getty Image

What appears to be an intriguing development in the Morning Joe-fueled saga regarding Kellyanne Conway’s loyalty to Donald Trump occurred when her husband, lawyer George Conway, trolled the president on Monday. In an early morning Twitter rant, Trump ridiculed his own Justice Department for watering down his travel ban (which he insists it should be called), and repeated his administration’s prior request that the Supreme Court reinstate the controversial executive order. Conway, a former Justice Department job candidate, used his own Twitter account to criticize the president’s tweets.

“These tweets may make some [people] feel better,” he wrote in the since-confirmed tweet. However, Conway added, they wouldn’t help the revised travel ban get the votes it needed from the Supreme Court — let alone an audience. And just to make sure his comments weren’t simply a bit of free advice for the president, Conway used one of Trump’s own favorite expressions against him at the end: “Sad.”

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

On Friday, Conway pulled his name from consideration for a high-level position in the Civil Division of Trump’s Justice Department. In a statement obtained by the Washington Post, Conway wrote he was “profoundly grateful to the President and to the Attorney General for selecting me to serve in the Department of Justice. I have reluctantly concluded, however, that, for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government.”