Citing “irregularities” in the country’s recent presidential election, Kenya’s supreme court has nullified the election results in a shocking ruling on Friday. According to the Associated Press, the six judges occupying the court bench ruled 4 to 2 in favor of invalidating the election results, which were initially challenged by opposition candidate Raila Odinga and his legal team. They “claimed that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favor” of the incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who won with 54 percent of the vote.

Kenyatta’s lawyers have called the court’s ruling a “very political decision,” though they did note the incumbent and his supporters “will live with the consequences” of the new election, which must take place in 60 days. Meanwhile, Odinga told reporters the judges’ decision “sets a precedent for the African continent,” adding that the six members should be lauded for acting “for [the] posterity of Kenyans.” This was “a very historic day for the people of Kenya and by extension the people of Africa,” Odinga remarked.

Reactions from supporters of the opposition leader have been generally triumphant following the court’s ruling, and thankfully no outbreaks of political violence between them and Kenyatta’s own have been reported. However, a new election date has yet to be determined by the country’s election commission.

