Netflix

Accusations continue to mount against Kevin Spacey nearly a week after actor Anthony Rapp first alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance upon him when he was 14 years old. Netflix suspended production of House of Cards following these accusations and Spacey’s bizarre decision to respond by coming out. More graphic details subsequently arose from another accuser, and now, a number of House of Cards employees say that they, too, have been sexually harassed and/or sexually assaulted by Spacey.

CNN spoke with several employees, both current and former, of the show. All of them anonymously noted the “toxic” environment for young men on the set due to Spacey’s behavior. Among the many accounts, one former production assistant called the actor “predatory” and says he targeted young male employees with “nonconsensual touching and crude comments.” He also accused Spacey of sexually harassing him — by putting “his hands down the production assistant’s pants” — while he drove the actor to the set: