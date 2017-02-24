Getty Image

On Friday, a band of law professors registered a professional misconduct complaint against White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, as reported by The Washington Post. The letter (filed by 15 professors across the U.S.) said Kellyanne should be sanctioned for “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.”

Conway has gotten herself into a pickle as of late, getting her lines crossed with the Trump administration concerning Michael Flynn’s resignation. This led to a week-long break from appearing on TV, but the professors who filed the complaint think she’s done worse than trying to sell Ivanka Trump’s clothes on air. The professors (who are versed in legal ethics) argue that Conway, who was admitted to the Washington, D.C. bar in 1995, has made several statements that constitute professional misconduct:

“[Conway made] false statements that President Barack Obama had ‘banned’ Iraqi refugees from coming into the United States for six months following the ‘Bowling Green Massacre,’ We do not file this complaint lightly … We believe that, at one time, Ms. Conway, understood her ethical responsibilities as a lawyer and abided by them. But she is currently acting in a way that brings shame upon the legal profession.”

The letter was sent to the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which deals with disciplinary issues involving past or present members of the D.C. bar. The White House has not released a comment regarding the letter, but if the letter is taken seriously, this could ultimately result in Conway’s disbarment.

(Via The Washington Post)