Leonardo DiCaprio spoke at a Yale Climate Conference hosted by former Secretary of State John Kerry this week. In doing so, he slammed the Trump administration for turning its back on climate change and said history would not look back on this era positively.

“We are going to look back at this point in history and, frankly, this administration and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action,” he said. “They really are.”

DiCaprio also spoke about a private meeting he had with then-President-elect Trump at Trump Tower. He had tried to persuade Trump to take climate change seriously but said this was a “fruitless” endeavor:

“We presented him with a comprehensive plan to tackle climate change, while also simultaneously harnessing the economic potential of green jobs. We talked about how the United States has the potential to lead the world in clean-energy manufacturing and research and development.”

DiCaprio also lambasted the “willful ignorance and inaction” by climate change deniers who ignored the decades of evidence. The actor’s appearance at Yale came after the Oscar winner announced that his foundation will be giving out $20 million in grants to different environmental organizations.

(Via Associated Press & The Daily Beast)