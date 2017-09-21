Leonardo DiCaprio Believes Trump Will Be ‘Vilified’ By History Over His Climate Change Stance

#Leonardo DiCaprio #Donald Trump
09.21.17 2 hours ago

Leonardo DiCaprio spoke at a Yale Climate Conference hosted by former Secretary of State John Kerry this week. In doing so, he slammed the Trump administration for turning its back on climate change and said history would not look back on this era positively.

“We are going to look back at this point in history and, frankly, this administration and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action,” he said. “They really are.”

DiCaprio also spoke about a private meeting he had with then-President-elect Trump at Trump Tower. He had tried to persuade Trump to take climate change seriously but said this was a “fruitless” endeavor:

“We presented him with a comprehensive plan to tackle climate change, while also simultaneously harnessing the economic potential of green jobs. We talked about how the United States has the potential to lead the world in clean-energy manufacturing and research and development.”

DiCaprio also lambasted the “willful ignorance and inaction” by climate change deniers who ignored the decades of evidence. The actor’s appearance at Yale came after the Oscar winner announced that his foundation will be giving out $20 million in grants to different environmental organizations.

(Via Associated Press & The Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio#Donald Trump
TAGSCLIMATE CHANGEdonald trumpenvironmental scienceLeonardo DiCaprio

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP