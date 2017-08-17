Getty Image

Lindsey Graham has responded to Donald Trump’s early morning tweetstorm, in which the president accused the South Carolina senator of “lying” about the remarks he made on Charlottesville at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer,” Trump wrote. “Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”

Likewise, Graham turned to Twitter to issue his statement back to Trump, which — suffice to say — was just slightly more eloquent than the initial tweets he was responding to.

Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state, and our party forward – toward the light – not back to the darkness. (1) https://t.co/K1j4JnhCgf — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2017

Your tweet honoring Miss Heyer was very nice and appropriate. Well done. (2) https://t.co/8I6LVMDXUy — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2017