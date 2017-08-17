Lindsey Graham has responded to Donald Trump’s early morning tweetstorm, in which the president accused the South Carolina senator of “lying” about the remarks he made on Charlottesville at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer,” Trump wrote. “Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”
Likewise, Graham turned to Twitter to issue his statement back to Trump, which — suffice to say — was just slightly more eloquent than the initial tweets he was responding to.
After issuing his stinging criticism of Trump, Graham immediately went back to the Senate and cast rubber-stamp “Yes votes on Donald Trump’s entire legislative agenda.
There is not a way for him to fix this. He can’t come out today and say sorry I was a racist last week, totes won’t happen again.
$10 Trump calls Graham a gay slur in response.