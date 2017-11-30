Following a discussion of Donald Trump’s decision to retweet (and thereby endorse) several anti-Muslim videos propagated by a right-wing British extremist group, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) condemned the press for attacking the president. “What concerns me about the American press is this endless, endless attempt to label the guy some kind of kook [who is] not fit to be president,” he told CNN. “He did win, by the way!” Yet as several journalists and media commentators noted on Twitter, making these very condemnations of Trump throughout the 2016 Republican Primaries was Graham’s specialty.
Per Donovan’s tweet in particular, Graham gave an interview to America’s Newsroom on the Fox News Channel on February 17, 2016. “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office,” the presidential hopeful said at the time of Trump, who was already a frontrunner. “I’m a Republican. and he’s not. He’s not a conservative Republican, he’s an opportunist. He’s not fit to be president of the United States.” The comments resulted in one of the pair’s first public fights, which subsequently included Graham saying of Trump, “At the end of the day, he would be the most flawed nominee in the history of the Republican Party.”
