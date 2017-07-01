BREAKING OVERNIGHT: At least 17 people injured after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas. https://t.co/ibVTi8qXlY pic.twitter.com/kqyaf7h215 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 1, 2017

A shooting at the Power Bar and Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, Arkansas last night left 17 injured, but is being reported a neither a terror incident or a premeditated mass shooting according to police who responded. Reports indicate that it was a shootout that started as a late night dispute during a concert at the club. At least 17 people were shot, and more were injured as revelers fled the nightclub and even jumped out of windows to remove themselves from the fray.

We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Murky cellphone footage caught the moment the shooting began on the second floor of the Ultra Lounge, where concertgoers had gathered for a show put on by rapper Finesse 2tymes. Several rounds were fired in quick succession as club goers immediately began to scream and get out of the lounge.