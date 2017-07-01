17 People Have Been Shot In A Non-Terror Incident At A Little Rock Nightclub

07.01.17 57 mins ago

A shooting at the Power Bar and Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, Arkansas last night left 17 injured, but is being reported a neither a terror incident or a premeditated mass shooting according to police who responded. Reports indicate that it was a shootout that started as a late night dispute during a concert at the club. At least 17 people were shot, and more were injured as revelers fled the nightclub and even jumped out of windows to remove themselves from the fray.

Murky cellphone footage caught the moment the shooting began on the second floor of the Ultra Lounge, where concertgoers had gathered for a show put on by rapper Finesse 2tymes. Several rounds were fired in quick succession as club goers immediately began to scream and get out of the lounge.

TAGSARKANSASLittle RockSHOOTINGS

