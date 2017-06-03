Eyewitness on London Bridge: “What I saw was a van coming across London Bridge… swerving on and off the pavement.” https://t.co/SoNqfooA8c
— CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2017
On Saturday evening, the London Metropolitan Police Service responded to what the BBC initially called a “major incident” on London Bridge, which may have blossomed into a multi-site attack (although details remain scarce on whether the incidents are connected). UK authorities have now declared that the incidents (at least two of them) are terror-related in nature and have killed at least six people and injured 30 more.
The above CNN clip features an eyewitness, Mark Roberts, who reported that a van appeared to target a group of pedestrians outside a pub. Roberts witnessed multiple victims (“five or six”), who were not moving, on the ground. He also said that one person was thrown “about 20 feet into the air” by the van’s impact. According to a live CNN report, another person reportedly jumped off the bridge to escape the vehicle.
Prior to the collision, the vehicle moved at a high rate of speed, possibly up to 50 mph, according to a BBC reporter who witnessed the incident and spoke with the New York Times. The BBC reported that police sought three suspects. (Update – 11:30pm EST: The Guardian has reported that police shot and killed the three suspects — who were wearing “hoax” bomb vests — within eight minutes of the first calls to emergency services.)
In the below video, CNN relayed more mayhem at a restaurant in Borough Market, not far from London Bridge. A man reportedly entered the eatery and stabbed at least two people. It’s not known whether this incident is separate or related to the collision.
JUST IN: Eyewitness tells CNN that two men entered a restaurant near London Bridge and stabbed two people inside https://t.co/pJXE5qQDN5 pic.twitter.com/isapRkTils
— CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2017
Officers also responded to a possible third incident in the Vauxhall area, according to the Metropolitan Police on Twitter.
Witnesses have also relayed news of possible gunfire on London Bridge, although those details have not been confirmed.
British Prime Minister Theresa May stated police are treating this as “a possible terror attack” (which has now been made official as a terror investigation). Meanwhile, President Trump has been briefed on the situation. He retweeted unconfirmed information via the Drudge Report and then tweeted a plug for his “Travel Ban as an extra level of safety.”
This incident follows a March 22 attack on Westminster Bridge in London. During that event, Khalid Masood killed four people and injured dozens more while driving into a crowd of pedestrians. Police concluded that this incident was “Islamist-related terrorism.” And on May 22, over 20 people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester (about three hours away from London).
Eyewitness Kaine Pieri tweeted footage of the initial chaos near London Bridge as police secured the area and cleared hundreds of people from the scene.
Hundreds of people are evacuated from #LondonBridge after unconfirmed accident brings more than 15 police cars and helicopters come to scene pic.twitter.com/IfQLMOXsR0
— Kaine Pieri (@PieriKaine) June 3, 2017
More Police at scene, helicopters and civil police #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/8UbG8XscY0
— Kaine Pieri (@PieriKaine) June 3, 2017
This story is developing and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.
(Via CNN, BBC, Fox News& New York Times)
Yep citizens if the country. . . . . . no need to recognize that these citizens are children of Islamic immigrants/refugees that make no attempt to assimilate to the country that welcomes them. . . nothing to see here, everyone go along with business as usual
You shouldn’t have to assimilate. You should be able to live your life as you see fit irregardless of where you live.
@indieguy *regardless. And yes, some assimilation is required to become a productive, valuable member of modern society. For example, killing your wife for cheating is perfectly acceptable in some areas of the world, but you cannot and should not be be able to do that in modern countries (or any country, but we wouldn’t want to step on any toes now, would we?).
liberal-leaning as I am, immigrants should have to assimilate to the cultures and customs of the countries they emigrate to
If you have no desire to be part of the community at large why would you want to live there? And why would that community want you to be there? And when people say assimilation it doesn’t mean you have to change everything about yourself. Just by your mere presence in a community, you will change that community. But I don’t think it’s a lot to ask that you hold the same basic core values as that the community has. In that way it makes it harder to randomly kill your neighbor.
The Manchester bomber WAS assimilated. He wore Western-style clothing, smoked pot, and was a big fan of Manchester United. In all respects, if you were to see him on the streets, you would assume he was just a regular British youth.
That’s the problem with your horseshit argument. Many of these radicalized individuals were not only born and raised in the West, but were fully assimilated into Western culture. Cultural assimilation does not mean that you can’t be radicalized. And as proof of this, I offer up the literally hundreds of examples of WHITE Westerners who converted to Islam later in life and joined terror groups. These people weren’t even born to Muslim parents, they weren’t raised Muslim, had no familial or historical connection to Islam, and were born/raised entirely in a secular Western culture (many were even raised Christian). Didn’t stop them from becoming Islamic terrorists though. Weird, huh?
You’ve proven your point ak. Islam is the problem. Well done
@Joe Carroll You are almost correct, but very wrong at the same time. Islam itself is not the issue, it is the men who have manipulated the original teachings in order to suit their own controlling needs. Most of the real unpleasantness cited by the extremists is based upon the hadiths, not the Qur’an. As with the Bible, as time progressed people realised the power of faith as a means of control, and so kept on producing new texts to serve their purposes. The Qur’an explicitly states that this will happen, that men will attempt to change the text, and that these additions should be ignored. The Qur’an also states that the law of the land should always be obeyed unless it directly contradicts Islamic law. Does the Qur’an entirely ally with ‘Western’ ideals? Not really, but it depends which ones. Even the concept of face-covering is non-existent.
If you’re going to hate Islam, at least know what you are talking about. Islamic extremism is the result of generations of lies and misinformation, from Imams who relish and rely upon keeping their people ignorant and compliant. ISIS frequently fail to adhere to the most basic tenets of Islam, including burying their dead, and a large number of recruits are from gang backgrounds, isolated from society. They are essentially a banded together bunch of school shooters and gangsters. Recruits are often promised girls and guns; the desire for a true caliphate and a safe Islamic haven don’t come into it.
So no, I don’t accept that Islam is the problem. Islam is the solution to this problem. Unfortunately much of the Middle-East has been run by men who very much enjoy the power that extremism provides. The most important thing for Islam right now is how Saudi Arabia develops in the future. As their traditional financial power diminishes with a shift away from fossil fuels, do they look for a more moderate future and try to open themselves up more to the international stage, or do they double-down and become even more exclusionary?
The bastardised version of Islam that pervades the modern world is not far removed from the propaganda that is pushed by every state. It comes from the same place as the anti-Islamic rhetoric from Trump: they want to control you by lying to you. And, in both Afghanistan and America, the same section of society is the easiest to deceive: the uneducated. People who are unable to access other sources of information have little choice but to accept what they are told. You are not in that position. Go and get a Qur’an and read it. If you regard Islam as an enemy, then know that enemy.
@ak, yep you got me there. When I said basic core values I meant wearing Levis and watching soccer. . . . . and your counter argument has more to do with how Islam can be used to manipulate people to commit heinous acts, than the issues that Europe is currently facing with the influx of migrants from the middle east. No one is saying that Western civilization is a cure for all violence, but when you live in the west but believe that the west is the root of all evil, then you will naturally have issues. I don’t think it really matters what the person who thinks that wears.
@Joe Carroll Radical Islam is the problem, but they’re hardly the only radicalized extremists out there killing people. Anders Breivik, Dylann Roof, the Portland train stabber, Tim McVeigh…what ideology do they all share?
Three white militia members in Kansas arrested by the FBI for plotting to bomb an apartment building housing Somali refugees. A white supremacist arrested by the FBI in North Carolina for plotting a “Dylann Roof style attack.” Two Indian men killed in a bar in Kansas by a white supremacist who “thought they were Iranian.” A Sikh man shot in his own driveway in Washington by a white man who told him to “go back to his own country.” A black man stabbed to death in NYC by a white supremacist who traveled there to “kill as many black people as he could.” A black Army Lieutenant stabbed to death in Maryland by a white supremacist on the street because he did not step out of the white man’s path as ordered to. The list goes on and on and every single one of these incidents happened in the six months since the election.