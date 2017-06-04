British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the London terror attacks on Sunday morning, taking a tougher tone in light of the third incident to strike the UK in three months. May called the attacks part of a “new trend” Europe and the United States have seen, adding that “terrorism breeds terrorism” according to the New York Times:
Terrorists are “copying one another and often using the crudest means of attack,” she said, noting that the police had disturbed five credible plots since the Manchester attack. “There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country,” she said.
“We cannot, and must not, pretend that things can continue as they are,” the prime minister said, adding, “It is time to say ‘enough is enough.’ When it comes to tackling extremism and terrorism, things need to change.”
The shocking attack on London Bridge comes only two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 in Manchester and two months after a similar van and knife attack in Westminster that killed 5.
Wonderful, this is the desired effect the terrorists want. To fuck with our society to the point where our attempts to defeat potential terrorist attacks result in more draconian measures to do so. They want to fuck with us and make us change. They want to fuck with our freedom and make us less free. They want us to overreach harshly. It appears to be working.
I can kind of see your point but I also doubt the terrorists’ end game is to make it harder on themselves to execute their plots.
They recruit idiots to blow themselves up. They’re ok with the elevated level of difficulty.
Let’s all hurry up and use these people’s deaths to justify our personal misgivings. That’ll lead us to the light.
Seems like these jackoffs are often citizens of the country’s they attack and are radicalized online. Would it be effective to also reach out online, using the same tactics ISIS uses (videos, whatever) to spread the opposite message, that violence and hate solve nothing and unity is our only hope? Send out Mr. Rogers videos or whatever, start Muslim-nonMuslim chat groups and communities? Otherwise, how do we fight this? Serious question
Yes…how has that Shiite/Sunni talk been going over the past oh thousand years?? Those videos inspire (literally their online terrorism magazine) them to become martyrs and create havoc!! They don’t care about peace especially a “westerners” peace. What we need to do is find those cells of terror and shoot them in the face with bullets and maybe stab one in the chest with a boot knife. There are “peace” talks with these people!! They will send 6 year olds into crowds with suicide vests…6 year olds dude.
I meant to say, there are NO peace talks with these people