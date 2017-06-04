British Prime Minister Theresa May Following The London Terror Attacks That Left Seven Dead: ‘Enough Is Enough’

British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the London terror attacks on Sunday morning, taking a tougher tone in light of the third incident to strike the UK in three months. May called the attacks part of a “new trend” Europe and the United States have seen, adding that “terrorism breeds terrorism” according to the New York Times:

Terrorists are “copying one another and often using the crudest means of attack,” she said, noting that the police had disturbed five credible plots since the Manchester attack. “There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country,” she said.

“We cannot, and must not, pretend that things can continue as they are,” the prime minister said, adding, “It is time to say ‘enough is enough.’ When it comes to tackling extremism and terrorism, things need to change.”

The shocking attack on London Bridge comes only two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 in Manchester and two months after a similar van and knife attack in Westminster that killed 5.

