Getty Image

On Friday morning, what is being called an “improvised explosive device” was detonated on a train in southwest London around the Parsons Green Underground Station, and authorities are treating the incident as an act of terrorism. According to CNN, the device, which was contained in a bucket inside of a plastic bag, had a timer on it and it was clear that the device “was intended to cause much greater damage.” Thankfully, of the 22 people injured with burns in the attack, none were seriously injured.

Mark Rowley, the Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan police, gave the following statement in London Friday morning:

JUST IN: Police say improvised explosive device was detonated in the London tube incident this morning https://t.co/UKVF8Dqwjj #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/mm5oU3hHmo — CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2017

Witnesses are describing it as a “fireball” within the carriage car, as photos began to surface on social media: