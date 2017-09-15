On Friday morning, what is being called an “improvised explosive device” was detonated on a train in southwest London around the Parsons Green Underground Station, and authorities are treating the incident as an act of terrorism. According to CNN, the device, which was contained in a bucket inside of a plastic bag, had a timer on it and it was clear that the device “was intended to cause much greater damage.” Thankfully, of the 22 people injured with burns in the attack, none were seriously injured.
Mark Rowley, the Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan police, gave the following statement in London Friday morning:
Witnesses are describing it as a “fireball” within the carriage car, as photos began to surface on social media:
This article was completely unnecessary. Trump didn’t say anything of importance and giving him attention for this stupid bullshit is just giving him what he wants. Seriously every time an article about this shit comes out it distracts people from the stories of things he’s doing that actually matter. Stories like this make this site more like a gossip rag.
I’d agree, except Trump himself has said anything he says on twitter is an official statement, so sites like Uproxx, CNN, etc. have to treat his tweets as if he said them into a microphone at a press conference. He didn’t say anything important, true, but the fact that he said it as ostensibly the most important person in the United States on an official platform gives it import.
“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!”
Since the UK is not a Muslim country and not on the travel ban list, isn’t he just tacitly admitting that he wants to ban Muslims?