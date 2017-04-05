How Brexit Is Actually Going To Work

Marco Rubio: It’s No Coincidence That Syria’s Chemical Attack Followed Rex Tillerson’s ‘Concerning’ Remarks

04.05.17

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio told a Tampa Bay radio station on Wednesday that he believes the Syrian chemical attack, which occurred mere days after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad could remain in power, comes as no coincidence. During a Wednesday morning appearance on Tampa’s 970WFLA News Radio, Rubio made it clear that he believes the remarks made by Tillerson may have empowered Assad, leading to the heinous acts that left up to 100 Syrians dead:

“In this case now, we have very limited options and look, it’s concerning that the secretary of state, 72 hours ago or a week ago, last Friday, said that the future’s up to the people in Syria on what happens with Assad. In essence almost nodding to the idea that Assad was gonna get to stay in some capacity … I don’t think it’s a coincidence that a few days later we see this.”

Rubio went on to say even though the world is stunned by the images coming out of Syria, he believes Assad will never face any punishment for his war crimes:

“Assad believes and sadly he may be right that he can gas his people with sarin, kill children, kill innocent civilians, people will complain, there’ll be a meeting at the UN Security Council and then life will go on and he’ll stay in power. He’s made that calculation. The Russians support him on it. China is indifferent. And I hate to say this, I think he’s gonna get away with it again.”

Rubio’s remarks stem from comments Tillerson made last week in Turkey. There, Tillerson stated that the Trump administration wasn’t planning on getting involved in the ongoing Syrian troubles. Rather, he said that the country would have to figure the issue out for themselves:

“I think the status and the longer-term status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people. The Syrian army has published a statement in which they deny use of chemical weapons.”

