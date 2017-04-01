Mark Cuban came to Donald Trump‘s defense, in a way, over allegations directed at the president’s connections with Russia. Odds are, however, Trump will not be happy with Cuban’s quasi-assist.
Using the mystical art of the numbered tweet explanation, Cuban laid out on Twitter his theory on Trump and Russia. The main takeaway? Cuban believes Trump was simply clueless about any Russian influence on his campaign and his team. In Trump’s brain, Russians are his friends and business buds.
In Cuban’s view, Trump’s lack of interest in caring about the backgrounds of the people he deals with also extended to his own campaign team. Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort name check ahoy!
I think this is sadly a very true and potentially accurate description of campaign events. My question is, is ignorance bliss, or should a nominee be held accountable for turning a blind eye and never requesting details.
If he didn’t know what was going on around him, is that better or worse? He should have known.