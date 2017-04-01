Getty Image / Justin Sullivan

Mark Cuban came to Donald Trump‘s defense, in a way, over allegations directed at the president’s connections with Russia. Odds are, however, Trump will not be happy with Cuban’s quasi-assist.

Using the mystical art of the numbered tweet explanation, Cuban laid out on Twitter his theory on Trump and Russia. The main takeaway? Cuban believes Trump was simply clueless about any Russian influence on his campaign and his team. In Trump’s brain, Russians are his friends and business buds.

1) Here is my take on Trump and Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

2) Russians have made him a lot of money buying condos and investing in his bldgs and hosting his beauty pageant.That makes them his friends — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

3) He ignored their backgrounds. But that's not unusual. Starbucks takes anyone's money and so do most businesses including mine. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

4) He spoke favorably about Putin to get his approval for Russians to get $ out of Russia and into Trump deals. He saw it as easy money — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

In Cuban’s view, Trump’s lack of interest in caring about the backgrounds of the people he deals with also extended to his own campaign team. Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort name check ahoy!