Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Mark Cuban Lays Out Why He Believes Trump Was Clueless About The Russians Infiltrating His Campaign

04.01.17 46 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image / Justin Sullivan

Mark Cuban came to Donald Trump‘s defense, in a way, over allegations directed at the president’s connections with Russia. Odds are, however, Trump will not be happy with Cuban’s quasi-assist.

Using the mystical art of the numbered tweet explanation, Cuban laid out on Twitter his theory on Trump and Russia. The main takeaway? Cuban believes Trump was simply clueless about any Russian influence on his campaign and his team. In Trump’s brain, Russians are his friends and business buds.

In Cuban’s view, Trump’s lack of interest in caring about the backgrounds of the people he deals with also extended to his own campaign team. Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort name check ahoy!

TAGSdonald trumpmark cubanRUSSIAVLADMIR PUTIN
