On Tuesday, it was revealed that actor Mark Wahlberg was paid a whopping $1.5 million for participating in extensive reshoots for All the Money in the World. Ridley Scott famously decided to retool significant chunks of the film when Kevin Spacey was replaced with Christopher Plummer, but in a December interview, the director claimed the principal cast and himself did not receive compensation. Per USA Today’s followup, however, this turned out to be untrue as Wahlberg managed to bag some extra cash while his co-star (and the film’s lead actress), Michelle Williams earned just under $1,000 based on a $80 per diem rate.
Needless to say, social media exploded at the USA Today report late Tuesday night. Hollywood celebrities still reeling from the Golden Globes telecast’s recent #MeToo focus were especially incensed. Jessica Chastain, who has previously spoken out about Harvey Weinstein and Bryan Singer despite alleged pushback, advised her followers to “go see Michelle’s performance in All the Money in The World.” After all, she continued, Williams is “a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe-winning actress” who “deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary.”
Of course, Chastain was by no means the first person to react to All the Money in the World‘s astonishing pay gap. Many other actresses, actors, producers, and entertainment journalists quickly piled it on throughout the night — especially when they realized Wahlberg and Williams were represented by the same talent agency.
Why are people outraged? Wahlberg had a contract for a certain amount of money in the event of reshoots, Williams waived that part of her contract. She opted out, she didn’t have to, but she did. Wahlberg was selfish, but it’s not what everyone is trying to make it out to be.
Also, does Williams waive her fee for every reshoot? Or is this just because Kevin Spacey?
Cool…now we wait for Apatow’s reactions to his buddy James Franco and all the mess he’s gotten himself into regarding sexual impropriety…right?
Interesting…hadn’t thought about that. Hopefully Paul Feig will chime in too.
Wait, you mean electing pursue different options under separate contracts can result in two people not receiving the same result? That. Is. Shocking.
Be outraged about things in the real workforce, not pay disparity under independently negotiated arms length contracts for services that have inherently subjective value.
Just realized this was the woman I saw in Halloween H20, 20 years ago….and nothing else. Mahky Mahk, however, I’ve known of for over 25 years now, and he’s still an A-lister. Meaning he might’ve been contractually obligated to shoot another movie during these rushed reshoots. Hmmm….
This story is stupid enough without pretending you don’t know who Michelle Williams is.
