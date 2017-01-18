One Major Company Is Defying Trump's Tweets

01.18.17

Despite getting his Twitter account suspended for harassing journalist Lauren Duca, former troll and forever “Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli cannot avoid the media spotlight. Over the weekend, the ex-CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals was allegedly pelted with dog sh*t while visiting the UC Davis campus with fellow instigator Milo Yiannopoulos. He followed this up with an appearance on the Fox Business program Mornings with Maria on Wednesday, during which he essentially auditioned for Donald Trump’s favor.

“Donald Trump is a dream for business people like me,” said Shkreli, who endorsed the then-Republican candidate in May. “He’s injecting a bit of reality as well, and across the political spectrum and across our great country. He represents an end to safe space culture and the infiltration of the media by the left. I think he’s putting his foot down on some of these things, and I think that’s what Americans want to see. That’s why I elected him.”

Shkreli, who first gained notoriety for raising the price of a drug essential to AIDS and cancer treatment by 5000 percent, also took the opportunity to appeal to Trump’s supposed business acumen. “I think Trump’s going to make pharma great again,” he told host Maria Bartiromo. “Coming from the business world, he understands that there has to be a profit. But he also understands that drug companies should make it as fairly as possible.”

